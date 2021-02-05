You can always intuitively sense why one image gave way to a second and third, based on similarity of objects (a drinking glass or a knotted necktie in the present and the past) or texture (rain, a river, ocean waves). It's poetic, not in the woozy, imprecise, mystical sense in which people often mean that word, but rather that if you just wrote a list of the shots in the movie's best and most striking scenes, concentrating only on describing what's in them, you'd have good poem.

Mortensen sometimes fumbles the characterizations, erring mainly on the side of flatness. Despite their one-note nature in terms of onscreen temperature and energy, John and Willis are well-rounded characters who keep showing us new shadings, but the supporting players (particularly Chen, and Linney, who has one very good scene as Sarah and then disappears) operate mainly in a reactive, borderline-horrified mode, thanks to the old man's torrent of insults, some of it misogynistic, racist and homophobic (he never forgave his son for being gay).



And the drama flows in just one direction, towards the inevitable and necessary moment when John finally breaks and tells his dad how he really feels about taking care of him, about growing up with him, about the abominable way that he treated their mother and his sister (glimpsed in agonizing flashbacks featuring Sverrir Gudnason as the young Willis, Hannah Gross as his wife Gwen, and a succession of young actors as the kids). When you get to that point, though, you might be justified in asking if that's all there was to it. The film’s climax is exceptionally written and acted (especially by Mortensen, who seems as if he's exorcising some of his own demons) but it takes two hours to get there, and it's a bumpy ride through a forest of thorns.

This is not the kind of film you put on at Thanksgiving when you want something that the entire family can enjoy and relate to. This is raw stuff, verging on the Paul Schrader film "Affliction" but without the murder plot. There's a lunch on a patio that goes on for several minutes that could be classified as a torture scene even though no one raises a hand to anyone else. And even after giving Henriksen his due, for creating and fully inhabiting a career-capping lead performance as a snide, leathery coot who probably only has a few good years left but still can't see himself or his children and grandchildren clearly enough to really enjoy them, you still might come away thinking, "What a horrible person—I'm glad I don't have to spend another second with him."