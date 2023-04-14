Life, however, does go on, simultaneous with the crisis. Andre's grandson gives a music recital. Emmanuèle visits a friend and swims in the freezing ocean, feeling guilty for taking time away from her father. There are visits to the mother, who is almost unreachable in her silent endurance. There are also random bursts of laughter when things get absurd. The small prickly interactions between the sisters are part of life, nothing ruinous or final. This is how families are. André is very difficult, and the flashbacks are painful. ("Stupid girl," he says to child Emmanuèle when she gets confused reading a road map. Or, "I see you're stuffing your face again" as Emmanuèle innocently eats a piece of bread.) Ozon and Bernheim allow the dad to be complex. Childhood memories can be painful, but illnesses can provide perspective. You rally around. This is a very sensitive and soft film, delicately observed, and easy in its presentation.

André's wish to die is just a small part of the tapestry of life. Nobody is giving a self-consciously "great" performance; nobody reaches for the brass ring. This ensemble is a believable family. Marceau is fully alive onscreen, fluctuating between trouble-shooting her dad's right to die, haunted by ambivalence, and dealing with preparations (setting up his will, etc.) When she needs to weep, she hides in a bathroom stall. Grief, fear, and anger emanate from Dussollier's face, and his tenderness is as surprising as it is frustrating. Maybe his children could have used that tenderness when they were small. But hindsight is not 20/20. André lived a privileged life, but there are complexities, all revealing themselves slowly over the film, adding shadings to the character People are not just one thing. Rampling is so lost in silent agony that she's breathtaking in her first appearance. It's like her soul has sunken into a hole. In one flashback, she is seen working in her studio, explaining to Emmanuèle her artistic process, and it's heartbreaking to consider what will come next for her. Rampling is one of our greatest actresses.

It is so good to see Hanna Schygulla. She's in the film briefly, but she casts a long shadow. Her energy is almost beatific, and the smile on her face comes from deep in her heart. She's a guide, a soother, and a healer. She tells Emmanuèle a story about when the wife of one of her clients put on a red dress one day. This story, and the simple way Schygulla told it, brought me to tears. Having elderly parents, watching them transform, the roles reversing, and dealing with mortality—theirs and yours—is something no one can prepare for. It's funny, the things that end up mattering, the things that "stick" when life moves out with the tide.

A sandwich with a bite out of it.

Brahms.

Luis Buñuel.

A swim in icy cold water.

The tender way a difficult father says, "... My daughter ..."

A red dress.

