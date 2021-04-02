Grumbling, Ugarte staggered downstairs half-asleep, where I introduced him to the producer.

“Listen,” I said to him. "You have to wake up. It’s about a movie.”

“All right,” he replies, his eyes still not quite open.

“Ambience — Viennese.”

“All right.”

“Epoch — World War I.”

“All right.”

“When the film opens, we see a whore. It’s very clear she’s a whore. She’s rolling an officer in the street, the ...”

Ugarte stood up, yawned, waved his hand in the air, and started back upstairs to bed.

“Don’t bother with any more,” he mumbled. “They shoot her at the end.”

Such things still happen today. Take this particular film. It opens with a God’s-eye-view of a corner of Washington State, an open road and a big moon in the corner of the frame. Cut to a mother and cute young son in a car trading jokes. The conversation turns serious. The little boy’s dressed for hockey and expressing misgivings; the mother, who we recognize as Michelle Monaghan, says to him, “Sometimes we need to do that thing we’re scared of.”

Sometime between the moon and that line, I thought, “Fatal car accident.” And sure enough, wham, a pickup truck slams their car. It is fatal—but only for the child.

The movie shifts to some time later. The boy was Evan, and he was the only son of Monaghan’s Grace. She’s a real estate broker; husband Philip is a psychiatrist, and his daughter from a prior marriage, Lucy, is a troubled teen just recently expelled from school for drug trouble.

Played with a deliberate and eventually plodding lack of affect by Casey Affleck, Philip has performed radical therapy on a patient who he presents as a case study. His method—one of empathy and sharing, not a common thing in psychiatry as such—gets some concerned skepticism from colleagues. But Philip insists it works—patient Daphne (Emily Alyn Lind) is off her meds, happy, and creative. The only glitch is a controlling boyfriend she’s trying to wrest from her life.