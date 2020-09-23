“I don’t want a husband,” Enola informs Mycroft with conviction. “And that is another thing that will have to be educated out of you,” he responds, in what will come to define the film’s true central conflict: the fight for female liberation in a patriarchal society that’s loath to evolve. But while it takes place as legislators are considering women’s suffrage and Enola’s battle cry (handed down from her forward-thinking mother) is “Our future is up to us,” the film as a whole is mostly a light, family-friendly adventure, filled with secret codes to decipher and hidden treehouses in the woods.

When Enola travels by train to London to hunt down her mum, she ends up running into and inadvertently rescuing the Viscount Lord Tewksbury, Marquess of Basilwether (Louis Partridge), who happens to be an escaped teenager, just like her. And just like her, he doesn’t want to follow the posh path his family has laid out for him. With his dark, floppy hair and sly smile, the appealing Partridge has a young Mick Jagger vibe about him, and he and Brown share a sprightly, hyper-verbal chemistry.

London through the eyes of cinematographer Giles Nuttgens (“Colette,” “Hell of High Water”) is an imposing, crowded cesspool of chaos, a sharp contrast from the lush colors and warm sunshine of the countryside. Here is where “Enola Holmes” really begins to feel like two movies functioning side by side, mostly in concert with each other. Enola is still searching for her mother—and along the way, finds a badass underground of women fighters, led by Susan Wokoma’s formidable tea shop owner/jiujitsu trainer. But she also wants to protect Tewksbury from the dastardly forces insistent on putting him in his place, and get to the bottom of why he’s in danger. Brown’s charismatic presence goes a long way toward helping sew up these storylines neatly, as do Adam Bosman’s editing and Daniel Pemberton’s lively score.

At over two hours, “Enola Holmes” does run a bit too long, though. It also turns weirdly violent toward the end in a way that’s a jarring shift from the adventures we’d enjoyed previously, which were only kinda-scary at times. But hopefully Brown—as both star and producer—will continue solving mysteries in England between seasons of solving mysteries in Hawkins, Indiana.

