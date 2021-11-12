Voiceover narration shows up intermittently, and the girls narrate their lives in almost deadpan fashion. Brittney: "I party every day. Gives you something to do." Aaloni: "I'm not scared of shit." Autumn, memorably: "Personally, I f**king hate teenagers. Yes, I'm saying I hate myself." Brittney brags that everyone wants to be friends with her. Her inflated ego is a smokescreen: as her story unfolds, she seems like the one most at risk, the one closest to being derailed by what are usually called "bad choices." When you hear Brittney's backstory, her "bad choices" don't look "bad" at all. They look like a rational response to the chaos in which she has been raised. Aaloni's mother is a "cool mom," smoking and drinking with her daughter, and giving her alarming self-defense tips ("Punch her in the crotch where you won't leave a mark.") Aaloni's dad, never seen, is a war veteran with PTSD, and the entire family walks on eggshells to avoid his temper. And finally, there's Autumn, a fragile intelligent girl, who was molested by a friend of her mother's. Autumn was not believed when she told her story, and the mother subsequently abandoned the family. Autumn now lives with (and takes care of) her ill father, and has fallen madly in love with a boy named Dustin.

If anyone thinks that today's teenagers are somehow more enlightened, or more "on top" of things than previous generations, "Cusp" will be a cold shower of reality. The girls understand everything that's happening to them, but they don't have the skills to ward off a lot of it. All of them have been raped or at least bullied into sex. They all know it's wrong, but they don't seem to know what to do about it. Most ominously, they "party" with a group of older guys, 19, 20, etc. One guy asks, "How old are you again, Brittney?" "Fifteen." Awkward silence. Sitting in that trashy house with those bearded party boys, the girls seem heartbreakingly young. Brittney is now living with one of them, mainly to escape her alcoholic parents. But she shows a canny sense of what's going on: "I guess he woke up one morning and totally forgot about my age."

Bethencourt and Hill's approach is so intimate (they both shot the film) that questions of exploitation have arisen in some early reviews. So much of this film is about consent. The girls know what consent is, but they talk about how much it doesn't seem to matter. The boys are too strong. When the girls say "No" they aren't listened to. Clearly the girls consented to be in "Cusp," but they are still minors. While it's troubling to see them hanging out with older guys, it's also troubling to consider what will happen to the girls when "Cusp" comes out. Their most intimate secrets are revealed. They seem so unprotected as it is: the adults in their lives barely notice what's going on.