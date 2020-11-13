“Come Away” evokes memories of “Radio Flyer,” the equally appalling 1992 child abuse drama where fantasy and cruel reality merged in ways that were shockingly offensive. As in that film, this one is narrated by the adult version of one of the children. The adult Alice (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) tells her own children the story of her upbringing, and how her brother decided one day to abandon the real world for eternal youth in Neverland. We meet young Alice (Keira Chansa), Peter (Jordan A. Nash) and their doomed older brother, David (Reece Yates). The trio run through some gorgeous landscapes playing pirate games while John Debney’s sweet score accompanies them. Special effects suddenly appear, visualizing the children’s imaginations. Reality breaks in when, after defeating some “pirates” around a real boat he has been forbidden to go near, David slips into the lake and drowns. Or perhaps he’s struck by lightning first, then drowns. I wasn’t completely sure. Since David was showboating for him when tragedy struck, Peter blames himself for his brother’s death.

Peter will eventually also blame himself for the terrifying mutilation of another family member, an act of violence he and Alice unintentionally set in motion when they visit a pawn shop run by the Mad Hatter (Clarke Peters). They go there because, after sinking into grief over losing a child, their father falls off the gambling addiction wagon and goes into even more debt. While this is happening, their mother finds solace in the bottle and their ominous, rich aunt Eleanor (Anna Chancellor) threatens to provide the necessary funds in exchange for taking Alice away from her mother. Eleanor is just one of the villains of the piece; since she can no longer take David away to boarding school as originally agreed upon by Rose, she’s determined to turn Alice into “a lady.” Any attempt to take the colorblind casting of this film at face value immediately disintegrates when Eleanor refers to her Black brother-in-law as “a member of the lower class” that Rose should not emulate. Good luck disguising your niece, lady.

When does this movie take place? I’m assuming the 19th century based on the clothing and scenery in its real world. The ideas of boarding schools and “becoming a lady” also validate my assumption. The timeframe doesn’t exist for any other reason than to cater to its unwise origin story intentions. Very little is done with the legends; they’re just used as placeholders for visuals, or appearances by thinly-veiled characters from the stories. None of this make one lick of sense, not even from a fairy tale perspective, and the movie can’t even seem to get its details correct. When Alice, responding to a real-life moment of trauma, begs Tinker Bell to whisk her to Neverland, I thought “girl, you’re praying to the wrong author.”