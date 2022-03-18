As Roger Ebert, also a fan of the book, pointed out, the 2003 film by that name and its 2005 sequel jettisoned everything but the number of children, with a modern-day story about a college football coach played by Steve Martin. Those films were sitcom-ish but mildly amusing. Like a photocopy of a photocopy of a photocopy, this third attempt at creating family entertainment from the chaos of a wildly outnumbered mother and dad bears only the faintest connection not just to the real-life family but to any family, or indeed any humans or even any sitcom versions of humans.

"Cheaper by the Dozen" is worse than formulaic; it is lazy and condescending to its audience. Its storyline combines the sugary sentiments of a Hallmark Christmas movie (people are happier in shabby houses than big fancy houses, even though they come with bedrooms for everyone, a working clothes dryer, and an elevator for a family member in a wheelchair) and the humor level of a basic cable show from the '90s. Much of the intended humor comes from faux precocious comments by children.

There are only nine children in this blended family, introduced to us in a brisk ten-minute opening sequence with Paul (Zach Braff) bringing us up to date. Paul is a chef who had three children with his first wife, Kate (Erika Christensen). One of their children is adopted, the son of close friends who were killed in an accident. Zoey (Gabrielle Union, who co-produced as well) had two children with her first husband, an NFL star named Dom (Ron Funches). After their first marriages broke up, Paul and Zoey got married and had two sets of twins. They run an all-breakfast restaurant together and money is tight.

Both exes are a source of support and strain. Kate is their back-up babysitter and “the littles” (the two sets of twins) love her, in part because she's on the spacey side. They tell her they’re going to play drag race, and she smiles, “I love RuPaul!” and nods off. Dom loves his kids and is generous with their siblings, but he has been away most of the time and when he is there Paul feels threatened. “At least Kate isn’t richer and ten feet taller!” There’s a whole thing about Dom having much larger feet than Paul, and the two dads have a silly dance-off at a school basketball game.