Today, the Video Nasties—a varied assemblage of disturbing movies that includes “Blood Feast” and “Faces of Death”—are a handy symbol of period-specific suppression. They’re also still a good Rorschach test for personal anxiety. The makers of “Censor” run with the latter interpretation, and do a fine enough job of contextualizing one woman’s struggle to understand why she’s attracted to sleazy horror movies.

The answer is simple enough to be reductive, but still basically true: mousy Enid (Niamh Algar) has unresolved family trauma, and she’s processing it through her work as a film censor at the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC). Enid’s particularly triggered by a controversial news story: a Brighouse resident supposedly saw and was inspired to both kill and eat the face of his wife after watching “Deranged,” a real 1974 horror about a serial killer necrophiliac. Somehow, the British press have discovered that Enid and a fellow censor gave a pass to “Deranged,” despite also requiring “extensive” cuts before its BBFC certification and UK release. Tensions flair, but nothing serious enough to threaten Enid’s job.

Thankfully, “Censor” isn’t a pointless relitigation of “Deranged” or similar films that were either successfully prosecuted or flagged for potential confiscation. Rather, “Censor” is about Enid’s increasing fascination with Frederick North, a fictitious director whose evocatively titled work (“Don’t Go in the Church,” “Asunder,” etc.) indirectly reminds her of a private trauma: the disappearance of Enid’s sister Nina (Amelie Child Villiers), whose death certificate was only recently signed by Enid’s parents. Closure is what they want—Nina’s case is pretty cold, and her body was never found—but it’s the last thing that Enid is comfortable with, given her line of work. So Enid becomes obsessed with finding Alice Lee (Sophia La Porta), the recently disappeared star of North’s films; her investigation obviously does not lead to the catharsis that she hopes for. But that’s part of the movie’s charm: nobody really gets anywhere by talking about violent movies.

Some of the most satisfying parts of “Censor” are the dead-end conversations that Enid and her colleagues have about the necessity of their jobs. Some see themselves as righteous cogs in an inefficient, government-sponsored machine. “How can we do our job properly when we're constantly bogged down by government bureaucracy?" asks Gerald (Richard Glover), making a full-meal out of the four syllables in “bureaucracy.”

Other censors are genuinely disturbed and/or wary of the content that they must scrutinize. “What is it with these directors?” asks Anne (Clare Perkins).