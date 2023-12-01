Murphy stars as Chris Carver, a resident of the lane who has recently been laid off from his job at an industrial plastics company, while his wife Carol (Tracee Ellis Ross) is up for a promotion at hers. Things are also a little shaky at home as their eldest daughter Joy doesn’t want to attend USC (her parents’ alma mater) and their son Nick (Thaddeus J. Mixson) is having failing math, though he shows promise with his tuba playing. When a $100,000 prize is announced for this year’s decorating contest, Chris decides this is a solution to their impending money problems. Although his youngest daughter Holly (Madison Thomas) insists the hard work he put into hand carving all his decorations should be more than enough to win the contest, a disillusioned Chris is not convinced.

When the two discover a mysterious Christmas shop called Kringle’s underneath a freeway overpass, Chris goes overboard buying dozens of lights and a fancy, one-of-a-kind giant wooden Christmas tree that represents the “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” replete with a gold partridge on top. The shop’s ominous owner Pepper (a deeply unhinged Jillian Bell) convinces Chris to sign his voluminous receipt and to ignore all the pesky small print at the bottom. Little does he know that Pepper is actually a disgraced elf hell bent on getting revenge for being kicked out of Santa’s workshop, a yuletide Satan in a Chistmastime twist on “Paradise Lost.”

The fine print? Chris must complete a task assigned by Pepper before 8PM on Christmas Eve, or he’ll be turned into a tiny ceramic ornament to adorn the picturesque village in her shop, joining the likes of other poor saps she’s suckered, like Pip (Nick Offerman), Cordelia (Robin Thede), Gary (Chris Redd), as well as a gaggle of carolers played by acapella group Pentatonix, whose constant caroling is like a Greek chorus of unrelenting Christmas glee. The special effects that bring these characters to life recalls the magic of Rankin-Bass stop motion animation classics like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” while the comedic voice performances add a healthy dose of metatextual humor.