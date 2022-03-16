Melngailis built a reputation in the New York culinary scene in the early 2000s after graduating from the French Culinary Institute in 1999. After a failed venture, she partnered with Jeffrey Chodorow on a raw food establishment called Pure Food and Wine, which would become a massive success. Howard Stern, Alec Baldwin, and Bill Clinton would sing its praises publicly, and it would be named twice to New York magazine’s list of the top restaurants in the city, and five times to the same list for Forbes. The business expanded to include One Lucky Duck and Takeaway, and Sarma seemed like one of the biggest rising stars in the culinary universe. Behind the scenes, absolutely crazy things were happening.

Sarma Melngailis started dating a man named Anthony Strangis, who also called himself Shane Fox, among other things. Strangis was a high-level con man, a gambling addict who somehow convinced Melngailis to consistently siphon profits from her company into his account to spend at Foxwoods Casino. He won her over with some stunning mind games that included talk of high-level, Illuminati-like organizations who were watching them, constant tests of her loyalty, and the belief that he could make her dog immortal. No, seriously. Almost any of the things that Strangis convinced Melngailis to believe seem ridiculous when taken individually, but “Bad Vegan” does an excellent job of chronicling how these abusive brainwashing dynamics develop over time. It starts with simple proclamations of love and then the abuser convinces his victim that they need to prove that love. Again and again, and in increasingly crazy ways. Melngailis is incredibly vulnerable and open, revealing how she fell for all of this to such a degree that she ended up a fugitive, caught with Strangis in Tennessee when the fancy vegans ordered a Domino’s Pizza.

Smith carefully chooses his interview subjects in a way that’s sympathetic to Melngailis. We only hear from Strangis through recordings of phone conversations and emails he sent. Employees of Pure Food and Wine express frustration, but the project is framed in a way that feels very cautious about pointing a finger at Sarma, at least until the final chapter, when the question of her responsibility comes to the center. Smith has to walk a very fine line in telling this story. He clearly doesn’t want to glorify Strangis as some brilliant con man, even though he got away with so much for so long, and yet he has to make it clear why his main interview subject fell into all of this man's traps. To maintain that balance, he smartly avoids sensational techniques, letting the people involved tell their stories in a way that's more tragic than tabloid.