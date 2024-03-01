Ryley (Brigette Lundy-Paine) stumbles onto an incestuous and possibly supernatural conspiracy when her gullible husband Ed (Carloto Cotta) visits his decrepit and estranged mother Amelia (Anabela Moreira). Which is funny, because Amelia’s botched plastic surgery makes Ryley uncomfortable, and her other son, Manuel (also Cotta), has long hair and wears cowboy boats, and oh yeah, there might be something or someone in their basement.

In that sense, “Amelia’s Children” both is and isn’t unusual. Maybe you’ve seen something recent like it, like the gross-out AirBnB shape-shifter “Barbarian,” or something less current, like the great American pervert Stuart Gordon’s “Castle Freak.” Or maybe you’ve just seen “Diamantino,” a kitschy 2018 character study fantasy about a very dim man (Cotta) who unintentionally becomes the poster child for Portuguese fascism. “Diamantino” was a breakthrough (and the debut feature) for co-director Gabriel Abrantes, who also wrote and directed “Amelia’s Children.” The fact that “Amelia’s Children” also features Cotta in three roles also seems to wink at the already initiated.

“Amelia’s Children” is a superficially restrained old dark house movie whose secrets are never more compelling than its cast’s chemistry and comedic timing. Awkward silences are filled with precisely overheated exchanges, and then punctuated by deadpan expressions and inappropriate outbursts. It’s pulpy and cheeky, and I don’t know if I can recommend it to everyone. “Amelia’s Children” is still poised and grotesque enough to be charming, even when it doesn’t seem to be messing with audiences at all.

Maybe the best way to describe the humor in “Amelia’s Children” would be to call it conceptual, since the scenario is the joke, and it’s often pitched with a straight face. You have to pay attention to the way these characters often inadvertently call attention to their circumstantial ridiculousness, but rarely so much as to completely break from genre conventions. The movie starts with a flashback to an earlier incident involving child abduction and a gothic villa. Then we flash-forward to the present, where Ed thoughtlessly jams a finger into a mysterious Smartphone app accessory called a “gene reader.” Nothing suspicious there, right?