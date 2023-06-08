Jina is a little too good at her customer service job, which might be surprising if you saw her outside of work. She keeps to herself, blocking out noise with her earbud headphones, smoking alone, and watching cooking shows and other online series at her regular lunch break ramen shop counter. She’s still the best at what she does because she doesn’t react emotionally to her obnoxious clients, who usually call to complain about their credit cards. Jina sticks to her script of prompts. She’s efficient and polite, and her performance stands out to her needy and otherwise impersonal boss (Kim Hannah). So it’s up to Jina to train wide-eyed twentysomething Sujin (Jung Da-eun), who’s inexperienced and a little too clingy.

Then again, what isn’t too much, according to Jina? The title “Aloners” is misleading because the movie’s almost exclusively about Jina, not Jina and Sujin, or her boss, her chatty estranged father (Park Jeong-hak), or her awkward next-door neighbor (Kim Mo-beom). Most of these supporting characters don’t have names because they don’t play major parts in Jina’s life; only Sujin makes an impression, mostly because she shares the same cubicle as Jina, which leads to some sitcom awkwardness (try this breath spray, you’ll like it!).

There are a few moments where these side characters try to coax Jina out of her shell. Her refusal to leave isn’t as remarkable as her creators’ refusal to make her. She talks to her unfortunate neighbor with the same well-oiled aloofness she uses to escape deeper conversations with her father and her boss. Jina’s one-sided relationship with her dad sometimes looks like the elephant in the room that explains away her over-sensitivity. It never does, not even when she finally learns how to deal with him and his breathless one-sided conversations. She forces her way through awkward conversations with such well-honed skill that it sometimes seems effortless. It’s the world that’s unreasonable, not Jina or her careful, minimal engagement.