After King’s death, Canedy wrote a best-seller incorporating excerpts from the journal, to tell Jordan the story of his father and of their time together. Each chapter begins as a letter: “Dear Jordan.”

We first see Dana (Chanté Adams) at work, fiercely independent, angry at an editor who wants to add another reporter to her story and then annoyed when the colleague who is trying to be assigned to her story points out that her breast milk has leaked through to her blouse. She is still breast-feeling and it is past time to pump.

Then we go back in time to her first meeting with Charles (Michael B. Jordan), in the living room of the house she grew up in, where he is hanging a picture he created as a gift for her father. She is immediately drawn to him and makes up a story about needing a ride to spend some time with him. They do not seem to have much in common. She is a high-strung, highly verbal woman who writes for a newspaper in New York City. He is a quiet man, divorced with a daughter, who gets his news from television and has never been to Manhattan. As the daughter of a career military man, she has seen Army wives sacrifice their careers so they can follow their husbands from one assignment to another. He is closer to her father than she is. The day after they meet, he shows up on the dot of o-nine-hundred as promised but she has overslept.

She is reluctant to get involved with him. But after she goes back to New York, they start having long phone calls. He comes to visit. She tells him he has to sleep on the couch and he does ... at first.

Perhaps because of the timeline shifts, director Denzel Washington avoids fussy cinematic flourishes, though in one scene, as they talk on the phone, both lying down, we see their faces sideways, an odd distraction. But Washington wisely keeps the actors at the center of the story. Adams and Jordan have a warm, engaging connection on screen, and there is a surprising but welcome touch of humor as their romance develops.