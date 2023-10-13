Most of “15 Cameras” follows Cam as he discovers a nest of hidden cameras and then proceeds to spy on Amber and Wren (Hannah McKechnie and Shirley Chen), the two attractive college seniors subletting the house’s lower half. You can tell that Cam’s lecherousness is supposed to be funny in a ham-fisted can-you-believe-this-guy kind of way, given Madden’s exaggerated, painfully awkward smile, like when he shakes hands with his new tenants in a dialogue-free montage, overscored by classical music.

Most of the humor in “15 Cameras” concerns Cam and his desperate-to-please attempts at using the Slumlord’s cameras to get into Amber and Wren’s pants. A lot of wan cringe humor—oh wow, he sent a dick pic—and over-enunciated placeholder dialogue suggests that the filmmakers aren’t just pandering to low-brow tastes but also trying hard to provoke their viewers. Just look at these young hypocrites, so anxious about their privilege but also acting powerless to do anything about it. (“You guys are /serious/ landlords now!”) You should also look at how often and conspicuously Sky munches popcorn while glued to her favorite true-crime show. (She can’t even put the stuff down when she’s inevitably confronted in her own home). Or check out Sky’s sister Carolyn (Hilty Bowen), who instantly subscribes to the social media feed of one of the Slumlord’s victims even as she tut-tuts about how little privacy that victim has gotten following the release of “The Slumlord Tapes.” There’s no buildup or development to these pseudo-satirical asides—that’s it, that’s the movie’s only gag.

Madden’s performance is already wearying, but the fact that his wispy character is supposed to carry the bulk of the movie’s dramatic weight is even more exhausting. How is so much of “15 Cameras” about one cartoonishly weak man and his embarrassing descent into techno-enabled prurience? So much time and effort is wasted on skewering Cam, and in the most glaring, monotonous ways, that it soon becomes apparent that the real problem here isn’t a matter of viciousness as much as focus and imagination. Simmering in a litany of contrived, one-note discontents, “15 Cameras” challenges viewers to tsk-tsk a group of direfully sketchy characters. Prefab edginess has rarely been this easy to dismiss.

Now available on demand and in select theaters.