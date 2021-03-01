Roger Ebert Home
The Unloved, Part 87: Gerontophilia

Scout Tafoya

This month's installment of The Unloved pays long overdue tribute to one of the most fearless filmmakers alive. Bruce LaBruce has been synonymous with boundary pushing and risk-taking for most of my lifetime, and it was high time to pay him tribute. 

His new film "Saint-Narcisse" is maybe his best work ever, but I wanted to pay homage to the first time he tried to reach across the aisle so to speak, to make something the world of indie cinema could digest. Of course, it was heavily derided and then abandoned. Nut I'm here to remind everyone that it, and its creator, are more than worth your time. 



Scout Tafoya is a critic and filmmaker who writes for and edits the arts blog Apocalypse Now and directs both feature length and short films.

