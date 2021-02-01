The Unloved, Part 86: Dead Bang

History seems to cut itself off at the knees every few miles now and toss the old limbs away so no one remembers how it used to walk. Everything moves at the speed of thought, which means we're encouraged to forget last Tuesday in favor of whatever truly mind-boggling turn of events lies in store for us today. I say this because somethings have happened, some precedents have been set, the last few years, and I do not want it to be lost that this country has so much work left to do.

Here's my reminder, a movie made the year I was born, that's sickeningly relevant today. It's alright to feel good that we're in a better place than we were a few months ago. But do not ever become complacent. It's in darkness, unminded, that pestilence grows.

Stay safe, stay healthy, and thanks as ever for watching.








