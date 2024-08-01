Losers Win: Guardians of the Galaxy Turns 10

It's a testament to the imagination and tonal control of writer-director James Gunn that impediments that might've stopped another trilogy in its tracks become mere speed bumps. Gunn's as much of a pop music obsessive as a comics obsessive—the films are filled with music video-like montages and action set pieces built around specific tunes. So it makes sense to think of the main characters as a band with an evolving lineup and the three movies as albums with no bad songs on them. There's enough individual flavor to stand the test of time, even though the trends and fads that originally brought them into existence have faded.

You could add Gunn's name to a list of distinctive directors who should've made a musical by now, given their creative tendencies, but he already has three times (five if you count "The Suicide Squad" and its spinoff, the Max series "Peacemaker"). The musicality of the movies extends beyond the music-driven sequences. The banter between the characters has a pleasing, teasing rhythm, with delayed punchlines going off at unexpected moments. In each movie, the momentum and goodwill generated by the performances and the filmmaking means that the entire enterprise seems to walk with a spring in its step. Or maybe I should've said "power-walk," which is what Gunn loves to have the Guardians do right before a big action sequence, like band members putting their battle faces on as they move from the wings to the stage and try to forget their egos and become part of a hive-mind.

It's almost a shame that the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy was ever officially part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The characters don't pop in the "Avengers"-branded "Endgame"—in the same way that they do in their own features. And of all the films released under that corporate banner—34 and counting—they're the three that come closest to having their own identity apart from the Marvel-Disney brand.

They have a slight edge that belies their PG-13 rating, and it's carried by Gunn's strong empathy for, and personal identification with, his core characters, all of whom are to some degree the sum total of their coping mechanisms after having suffered unimaginable trauma or loss, whether it's Peter Quill, aka "Star-Lord" (Chris Pratt), initially entering the narrative as a bumbling Han Solo-esque "I work alone" type because, as a child, he was abducted by Ravagers immediately following his mom's death from cancer; or Rocket (Bradley Cooper plus visual FX artists) constructing a nihilistic wiseass personality to submerge his pain and rage at having been manufactured in a lab; or Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) and her "sister" Nebula (Karen Gillan) repeatedly trying to kill each other as a result of having their minds twisted by their evil patriarch; or the Ravager leader Yondu (Michael Rooker), an abductee himself, transforming his own negative experiences into life lessons by adopting Peter instead of letting him be eaten, and telling himself he did it because Peter was a small boy who could fit into spaces where an adult smuggler couldn't. (Groot, in comparison, is a bit of a special case: a pure innocent, really—the giant child they all look out for and who intuitively understands the rest of them.)