The Bait and Switch of Amazon Prime Video Pretending Its Movies Are Free

More recently, Amazon has become overrun with A.I.-plagiarized copies of writers’ books, infringing on their ability to earn money from their own labor while delivering a substandard and sometimes barely intelligible “product” in its place. Because the books are print-on-demand (often employing Amazon’s own printing services!), setting up a business that steals other people’s work either directly or through Chat GPT or Midjourney (including illustrations) costs criminals nothing. There’s no accountability to speak of. Many authors and artists have written about trying to have plagiarized facsimiles of their labor — including unauthorized reproductions of original artwork used to sell cheaply manufactured fly-by-night merch — removed from Amazon’s sales platform, only to wait days for the request to even be acknowledged. The only thing Amazon does after such a complaint is take a listing down or (in extreme cases) ban the user. But it’s easy for a scam artist to put up a new listing immediately, since pretty much everything that can be done online can be done anonymously from a fresh account.

Amazon doesn’t care about any of this stuff because they’re effectively too big to regulate, much less punish, even if the law were fast enough to catch up with the latest iterations of enshittified business practices, which it is not. Online shopping platforms like Shopify don’t care much, either. There are reporting practices set up to take down unauthorized or illegal stuff, but it’s pretty easy to start a new store and do it again and keep doing it until it gets shut down again, then repeat the process.

There are all sorts of other ways to try to game the Amazon system, such as it is. Booksellers have figured out “one neat trick” (as the listicle web sites like to put it!) for fooling people into buying something for an exorbitant price when there’s no reason to: they list a common book title as “collectible” or “rare” even though there’s nothing special about it, and/or put a different, unique smidge of information into the title (such as a mis-punctuated word, or a publication date in parentheses) so they can have their own personal entry on Amazon, apart from the one everyone else looks at (i.e., To Kill a Mockingbird (1960), which might have only one book on it, as opposed to just plain old regular To Kill a Mockingbird). Most people won’t pay $100 for a book that isn’t rare or collectible or otherwise special and that can be purchased cheaply anywhere on the web. But some poor gullible soul might. And that’s what the people who do this are betting will happen eventually.