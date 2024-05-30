With Flipside, Chris Wilcha Made a Triumphant Film About Failure

Did it weigh on you that you hadn’t completed these earlier projects? Was it something you took personally, like they reflected negatively on you somehow?

When you’re pursuing these things, there are reasons that they all fail. Some of them are failures of creative will—I definitely know what that feels like. Sometimes, it’s that your access was denied. Sometimes, it’s that the money falls apart. For each individual project, I could rationalize, absorb, or digest the disappointment of it.

But every year, sometime around late November or early December, I would start to have this feeling of “Another year has passed, and I haven’t made film X, Y, or Z.” And it really wears on you after a certain point. There’s a fake symbolism to turning 50, but it felt milestone-y. I was trying to resist the cultural clichés of that, but it got under my skin. I had this pressing sense: "If I don’t [finish] this now, I’m never going to do it. I’m not going to have the energy. I’m going to be distracted with other things.” So I carried with me year after year of disappointment about not finishing much of this stuff.

I was having a busy decade-plus of having a family and trying to build a career as a commercial director, and it was when I started to reflect on these unfinished projects, I was like, “I still feel like some of these things have life in them. I still feel like there’s ideas floating around in these things that maybe even gained a little significance with the passage of time.” But I didn’t want [“Flipside”] to just feel like a bunch of leftovers thrown together—that was a big fear of mine. So what was exciting was the editing process of seeing, “Hey, wait a minute, is there energy still in some of this footage? Do the characters talk to each other in unique ways? Can we have the characters' voices recur over the course of the film?”

The subjects you chose to follow in these abandoned projects—writers, photographers, artists—do they say something about you? Do those films have a unifying thread?

An essential fact of them is me asking questions about my obsessions—how to balance art and commerce, be a good parent, and be a good husband. It’s biography by other means—it’s displaced memoir. But at the same time, I was not interested in just personal, narcissistic navel-gazing. I was trying to ask bigger questions about how to have a creative life—and how to do creative work that feels meaningful—but also how to make a living. It’s getting harder and harder to balance those two things. I mean, the documentary marketplace seems like it’s in some kind of crazy shambles in terms of being able to make small personal things like this.