Wagner Moura Is Still Holding On To Hope

“It’s a cautionary tale,” Moura says over Zoom about a film that has inspired significant debate even before its premiere at South by Southwest last month. He welcomes those conversations. “This is what I want with the things that I do—I want people to go and see it. I’m not interested in doing anything for intellectual [reasons]—I want to make films for people to go see [that have] style. I think all of [writer-director Alex Garland’s] films are so smart. I think this time, hopefully, he’s going to have the commercial success that he deserves.”

During our brief chat, we talked about how Moura’s upbringing in Brazil informs how he looks at this film’s upsetting subject matter. Moura also has thoughts about the ways in which Americans take their liberties for granted—and why he’s holding onto hope about the future, despite all the reasons to fear that our political divisions may be permanent.

You went to school for journalism and worked as a journalist for a little while. Did you ever have aspirations of covering war zones like your character Joel?

No, I don’t think so. I studied journalism with a very romantic idea of … I wanted to do investigative journalism and discover things and fight corruption. I wanted to change the world—do something—but my first years working as a journalist, very quickly, it was like, “Oh, it’s going to be tougher than I thought.”

But I have to say, man, most of my friends are journalists. Doing journalism, going to college and studying, it was a great thing in my life—the things that I read, the people that I met. I have great admiration for journalism, and it really breaks my heart the moment that journalism is going through. I speak with my friends and they’re like, “Dude, this shit is about to end,” which tells a lot about this state that we are in right now—and says a lot about the reason that Alex [Garland] decided to make this film. This polarization that we are going through right now has a lot to do with the lack of respect that people are having for the work of journalists.