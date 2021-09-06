Truth Through Character: Riz Ahmed and Bassam Tariq on Mogul Mowgli

BT: Every time I’m with Riz now I’m always writing down these little nuggets of gold that he throws out. The only thing that I wanted to say throughout this thing, and that my real only agenda, is like when I got to know Riz, everywhere he went he always had a paper and pen and he was always writing stuff down. A little, lame-looking red book.

RA: [laughs]

BT: I realized that he saw the world through verse, and he’s a lyricist who happens to be a great actor, and that’s how a lot of the world knows him. But for me it’s important that we’re able to bring these lyrics to the forefront and allow him to perform that and bring that to life. For me to see that being unleashed is really something so exciting. We call it multi-hyphenates, multi-whatever, it’s just a part of being who we are. We come from a society of polymaths, of people who did multiple things and they did it really f**cking well. So for me, it’s exciting to be a part of that, to also show people that side of Riz.

You guys both bring lyricism as storytellers to "Mogul Mowgli." Along with Riz writing the raps, what are both of you bringing to the script? Who did the dream sequences?

RA: That is very Bassam, I’ve gotta say. If you’ve seen “Ghosts of Sugarland,” you’ll see this surreal, acid trip-visual style and storytelling that Bassam brings to something, which always elevates story and takes it in unexpected direction. He always finds both magic and humor and spirituality, all at once. So, that’s very Bassam. I mean, Bassam did the actual bulk of the actual sat-down writing, I’m kind of more of a, pace back and forth and rant kind of guy.

BT: Every step of the way we were together, and that’s just the truth of it. I’m really honored.

How much time did you have to shoot "Mogul Mowgli," and how did that impact how you prepared for it?

BT: I had we think 21 days for shooting. But Riz and I had been working on this for a few years; in some ways we were rehearsing and understanding what the world is for a while. But then when those 20 days came, a lot was figured out on the day. There’d be days where I’m like, “This isn’t working,” or Riz would be like, “I don’t know maybe we need to find another way to do this,” and we were literally reworking things as fast as we could. And also Riz was on a crash diet, I’m not sure you guys can see it, but he was losing weight and we were filming chronologically. So literally the first scene that we filmed is his concert, and we knew we were going to end in the bathroom, but we didn’t know which shape it would take. And really a credit to Alyy Khan, who plays the father, and Riz, for just bringing it home and finding a really great way to end the film. And we didn’t even know if we got it when we filmed it, but I think our editor really brought it home.