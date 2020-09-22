TIFF Artistic Director Cameron Bailey Reflects On This Year's Virtual Festival

Let's just say for the sake of argument that we're in a slightly better but similar position next year. Let's say you have 100 films next year instead of 50 or 60. Do you expect the scope of TIFF itself to continue, with the number of programmers you have, the number of people who are actually finding these films, etc.? Or can you see this as potentially a time for further reorganization on that side to make a leaner, meaner festival and build up again. Over the decades it’s gotten very big, and you already were started to scale it back over the last couple of years. Do you think this may be actually a time to focus more on 100-110 films, rather than 200+ and see that as a way moving forward with TIFF?

I don't know yet. We are going to look at everything, including the size of the festival going forward. We have the largest public audience of any festival in the world and they like choice. They like being able to say, "Oh, I've got 10 Midnight films, I've got 30 Discovery films to choose from, I'll find my favorite six or whatever it may be." If we only have 60 films, that I think is tougher for our audience, and for the filmmakers that we're supporting as well. We receive films from over 70 countries every year. We really reflect the diversity of what's going on on every corner of the planet where they're making movies. That's harder to do with a significantly smaller selection. Next year, we may well have some of the bigger film companies back in the fall release game, and suddenly that's a huge chunk of movies to deal with. I don't want those to squeeze out films that are smaller or from other parts of the world outside of North America. We've had I think only seven Canadian features this year. Typically, we have about 30. What does that mean for the Canadian film industry if we say, we're only going to keep it at ten now? Suddenly our role in terms of supporting film changes a lot. So I want to think through all of those questions and have those conversations with our team here and work out what's the right number. This was an unusual year, and I hope we don't have to do it at this small scale again. But we're going to respond to whatever the reality on the ground is.

I think it's fair to say that under your leadership, you are taking on a more overt and more let's say political role of the festival of not only speaking out about certain issues. How have you found that balance between speaking to the larger audience and being a showcase of an international cinema, but also finding a really strong way of encouraging certain voices to actually bring them to the fore in a way that the previous festival heads did not?

We're always going to be looking for the very best films we can find. That search for excellence is at the center of everything we do. That's not going to change. Our mission though is to transform the way people see the world through film, and I think those transformative experiences happen when you show people something new. You can shift their perspective somehow and allow them to see things in a new light. To use the phrase Martin Scorsese did recently, giving them film only as comfort food is not going to transform in a significant way. We haven't thought about the question of narrative sovereignty before—that's a new phrase for a lot of people, it was new for me. That is a way to look at how Indigenous stories are told on screen, and suddenly that gives us a new crop of filmmakers to get excited about, new conversations to have and new films for us to support. That's just one example, but the idea I guess for us is that we will always look to see how film can help transform us because that's what art can do at its very best. If art leaves you exactly the same as you were before, it's not that exciting, not that interesting. It's a transformative experience that really does it and that's what we're trying to do through film.