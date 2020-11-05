The American Actor: Kevin Costner on Let Him Go

So what’s real? They could change that in election laws. They could take the money out of elections. They could level the playing field. There are ways to make a level playing field and take the level of influence out that money has. And it would seem to me that people that see the good of the country would start to take on these challenges one at a time. Where money can influence an election? That can’t happen. Why not make a slush fund for every time someone lies in a campaign and it can be proven later that a fine comes out of that election pot? It’s a verified lie. For us, as people, the most valuable thing that we actually collectively can have is great information and we certainly don’t get it. I think government has to change. And it shouldn’t be that big a deal because being fair in this country is not that complicated.

Sure. But people have trouble giving up power.

That’s right. How people should be what they’re gonna be—I don’t speak to that thing. They can only go forward. They don’t have a lot of tools in the box when it comes to what people are doing over the course of a term. But they do have to show up en masse when they have that chance. And pretty soon that message starts to get through.

I want to discuss how America is reflected in your work too. All of the historical movies, baseball, Wyatt Earp, Eliot Ness—you seem to have a definite interest in American history. How have you sought to reflect this country through your choices and why has that been such a big part of your career?

It’s not planned. Thank God I don’t organize my life trying to anticipate curves. Just because I like baseball doesn’t mean everyone else does. I’m not a fanatic anymore. I was when I was a kid. But I would have never done the three baseball movies had I not thought that they were different from each other. Significantly different and had their own way.

The American West—I’m drawn to that a lot because it was a time when you had to make your own choices. What I mean by that is that now when somebody injures you, people are always looking for somebody else to litigate their problems—an agent, a lawyer. Sometimes you just like to walk over and tell somebody what time it is and not feel like you’re going to be sued because they’re infringing on you or taking advantage of you. I think there’s something appealing in the West that you see people have to solve their own problems. And if you do that really well, you realize how hard and how dangerous that was. If you kill one, you’re going to have to kill them all. There’s a weird thing that happened out there, and I found it incredibly dramatic. The problem is they’ve always been kind of dumbed down. I think when you see a really good Western, it haunts you. You think that could have been me trying to protect my family, my wife.