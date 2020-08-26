Subversive Sensuality: Isabel Sandoval on Lingua Franca

Over the course of the film, these two characters try to overcome those hesitations, the fears, and anxieties they have. There’s a sense of kinship and companionship, and an emotional attachment to each other that they're trying to navigate in the environment that they live in. It's a delicate and subtle film. Even though on the surface, it's a romantic drama, this happens in a milieu that’s precisely drawn. It's set in Trump's America and I really wanted the film to be informed by that.

On the subject of Trump’s America, the film does a fantastic job at capturing the feeling of perpetual fear that undocumented people feel in this country. In a way, that’s also something that can’t be translated into words. It’s sensorial.

I tell people that while “Lingua Franca” is not an autobiographical film, its temperament very much captures those first few months after Trump got elected to the White House. I was feeling a lot of vulnerability, anxiety, and uncertainty about being a minority here in the U.S. That sensibility kind of organically made its way into how the film feels. Apart from that the narrative, the film really has a mood and I wanted to capture that.

Also, I joke to my friends that I'm a gold-star minority in that not only am I a woman, I'm a trans woman of color, who's also an immigrant. I feel the absence of privilege in a certain number of ways when it comes to race and gender. I feel that lack of privilege more keenly and more acutely than say a cisgender white person. That's why my view of an experience of America, more than just as an artist and as a filmmaker, but as a human being is fully formed in that way, socially, politically, and culturally. My approach is that I don’t write characters that live in a vacuum. They are very much influenced and are products of their environments that they thrive in.

As you mentioned, you also made an interesting choice in having the white characters be specifically Eastern-European rather than indistinct, generic “white.” Olga, the woman who Olivia takes care of is an immigrant, and we hear characters in the periphery speak other languages. What was the intention behind this specificity?

Since I moved to the U.S. I’ve always lived in New York, so what I initially found fascinating about New York is that it can seem very white, but it's truly a melting pot of immigrants. I wanted to make an immigrant story in the sense that aside from just Alex and Olivia, the other important relationship in the film is between Olivia and Olga, who, when you think about it are mirror characters. They're immigrant women who migrated to the U.S. at different points in their lives. Olivia's story is more obvious because she's a more recent immigrant to the U.S. but Olga is a Ukrainian immigrant who moved to the U.S. around the '60s and '70s. This relationship shows the past and present of immigration to the U.S. and New York City to be more specific.