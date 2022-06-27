Strength in Softness: Olivia DeJonge on Elvis

Now DeJonge is tackling the role of a true icon, Priscilla Presley, in Baz Luhrmann’s long-awaited biopic, “Elvis,” which earned a staggering twelve-minute ovation at Cannes last month. Austin Butler delivers Oscar-caliber work in the title role, and DeJonge is every bit his equal in their scenes together, charting their relationship from the bloom of infatuation to the years following their divorce, in which they remained fiercely devoted to one another. The musical performances recall the exhilaration of Luhrmann’s 2001 masterpiece, “Moulin Rouge!”, as the director illustrates how Elvis awakened the sexuality in his screaming fans, with the camera thrusting toward his swiveling hips just as it flew up the dresses of the can-can dancers.

Amidst the film’s eventful press days in Memphis, DeJonge took time to speak via Zoom with RogerEbert.com about what she learned from researching Priscilla, the definitive qualities of Luhrmann’s work and her experience of falling head over heels for the film itself.

Growing up in Australia, what do you feel distinguishes the work of Baz Luhrmann, and what is his importance to you and your fellow actors?

We look up to him. When we were in Australia, they actually referred to him as “Australia’s son.” I think we all respect and cherish his work. I actually studied his “Romeo + Juliet” in ninth grade in media class, so being in “Elvis” is a strange full circle moment. He’s really very special and the films he makes are equally just that.

Both Caitlin Atwater in “The Staircase” and Priscilla Presley in “Elvis” are in danger of being pushed to the background of the narratives they inhabit, and you succeed in making them multi-dimensional and wholly compelling on their own terms. What is the added responsibility as an actor of portraying real people?

Thank you! I think that is true oftentimes with women. The thing that I really worried about was Priscilla coming off as two-dimensional in some regard because her aesthetic was so much of what she has been an icon for, which is so special and interesting to investigate in itself. For me, it was important to strip away the visual element and show how Priscilla and Elvis were, at the end of the day, a girl and a boy who fell in love. The hair and the makeup and the clothing was all taken care of, so once you’ve focused on the accent, then it’s just about finding nuance.