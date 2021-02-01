Sensitive Souls: Goro Miyazaki on Earwig and the Witch

Note: This interview was conducted through a translator.

You said in an interview that this project was inspired by the fact that there are more adults now in your country than there used to be and less children because of changing birth rates. Can you go into more detail as to how that influenced this story?

Yes, before I started working on this film, it was something that I had been thinking about. In Japan, in population, we have a lot of people in my generation. One generation older than me, like Toshio Suzuki’s generation, they have a much bigger population. And then when I see my son’s generation, it’s a very small population in their age group. Looking around my neighborhood, in the old days you would see children running around and playing all over the place, but now, because there are less children, all you see is older people walking around. I was thinking when the children nowadays are surrounded by adults and when they go out into the world, they are face with an environment where they have older people in their workplace that they have to deal with. It must be a very challenging thing for them. I was thinking of those things when I read the original story for "Earwig and the Witch". In this story, you see a girl who is surrounded in a house with two adults. She doesn’t just take orders or be obedient. She tries to work around them. She gets what she wants. That was quite encouraging I thought and a fun story to tell for young people.

You’ve also said that LAIKA influenced this film, particularly “Kubo and the Two Strings.” How did they influence it and why are you impressed by what they do in general?

In "Kubo," I personally very much enjoyed the film. It was just around the time when I was thinking of what to do with the look for "Earwig and the Witch". We knew it was going to be 3DCG. And we knew that with 3DCG, you can go very photo-real but that was not what we wanted. We knew that we needed some sort of transformation but at what level or which direction we wanted to do that, especially with things like the hair. That was around the time that I saw "Kubo and the Two Strings," but also the people from LAIKA came to the studio and showed us the actual puppets. That struck me as a look that might fit what we are trying to do with "Earwig and the Witch." Instead of photo-real more stop-motion could be fitting for what we’re trying to do here.

How has animation changed since "Poppy Hill" and how do you think it will change in the next decade?

Myself or in general?

All of it. Or both.

For myself, “Up on Poppy Hill”—that was like an experiment for myself in trying to tell a story through a very average everyday life. The acting and the performances were very restrained. From there, I was very interested in how we can make the characters act and perform in these animation films. That was when I discovered 3DCG. People always talk about the camerawork and effects and photo-realism, but I was more interested in the possibility it had in expanding the acting and performance and characters and what we could bring out in each character.