Getting Away With It: Mads Mikkelsen and Anders Thomas Jensen on Riders of Justice

Mads, as Markus, you’re playing the straight man, which is fairly new to you in terms of your collaborations with this writer/director.

MADS MIKKELSEN: A straight man you wouldn’t want to meet. [raises eyebrow] As far as I remember, I think Anders Thomas pitched both the story and the idea of morphing his two dramatic universes together: his own “insanity world,” and his more [straightforward] writer side, which writes dramatic things for others ... Normally, he pitches me his stuff, and if I call him and say, “What the f**k are you doing?,” then that’s a good sign. Because it’s always insane, what he’s doing, and if I’m on board it gives him the confidence to continue writing.

You’ve known each other for decades, even before your first collaboration [2000’s “Flickering Lights”] as actor and director. How did you first meet, and what was that initial meeting like?

ATJ: [laughs]

MM: You want to go there, Thomas?

ATJ: Let’s do it.

MM: Let’s be honest. We had a brief encounter of 10 minutes. He had a big mouth. I had a big mouth. And then we just jumped into a fight at a birthday party, and ended up with two of the biggest female stars in Denmark at that time hitting us with handbags to make us stop fighting. That was the introduction. And then a year later, we worked together.

ATJ: That’s completely true.

There's a slapstick quality to the violence to many of your films, Anders Thomas, but also a knowing dark humor that explores the nature of mortality. Has that always been a fascination of yours?

ATJ: It’s the meaning of life, right? As soon as you reach fifth or sixth grade, as soon as you discover your parents are going to die at some point, you begin this journey. I haven’t been constantly aware of it. It comes and goes in my life. But it is something that’s always there, like good and evil are always there. There are these core themes, so they keep popping up. The problem with giant themes like these is that they’ve been so explored in earlier works [of art] for the last thousand years, so it can feel banal to attempt to bring something to them. It’s already in every one of us. I just try to put it in a new context and mix the genres.