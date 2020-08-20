The Mundane Horror in Being Young: Richard Tanne on Chemical Hearts

I was in a TV production class and I edited the short film in that class. And one of my classmates, whose opinion I respected a lot, he was very well versed in editing and TV production, I’d ask him if he’d come take a look at it. And so we screened the short film together, and he gave me some thoughts and some notes and said he liked it very much. It was a good totally pedestrian exchange between us. Not two months later, that same classmate then committed suicide by hanging himself. And I’ve never been able to get over the contrast of the ordinary way that we interacted when we were watching this short film about one of our classmates, about suicide, and just how he seemed totally at ease in talking about it. But inside, his emotions must have been roiling, to know that two months later he hung himself in the same manner the first classmate did.

We have no idea what is going on inside people’s minds, and inside their hearts. Least of all when we are young, and all of these emotions are new and feel constrictive talking about it. That’s just haunted me ever since. I wanted to kind of find the mundane horror and pain in being young.

Did telling this story then provide ... not a sense of closure ... but any kind of peace with these thoughts?

No, I don’t know that such a thing is even possible. For me, I don’t know if that’s possible. But I’m not sitting here thinking I’m incapable of blinding myself everyday from the truth of mortality and the truth of cruelty and fairness in life and the cosmos, and everything that happened. It’s just wrong, and it shouldn’t happen, but of course if you sit and think about it every day, then you’re really capable of going about and living your life. But every once in a while, something comes along, it might be an event, a tragedy, or in the case of “Chemical Hearts,” it’s reading Krystal’s book, and it stirs up those feelings again. But this was an opportunity to try and translate that in mood and image, and in emotion, hopefully.

Is there a large sense that you wanted to make this for teens, who were having those thoughts and uncertainties?

I don’t know. Yeah, sure. I feel like if I had seen this when I was 15, 16, I think I would have connected with it. I think I would have felt like it was an honest depiction, certain aspects would have been elevated. But I think it was coming from the right place, from an authentic place, from a place of striving for truth, and I would have appreciated that, I think. I can’t say that was the mission statement. But certainly the mission statement was, “This is a movie about young people, and it’s about these things and let’s do our best to make it feel authentic. Each moment, each scene.”