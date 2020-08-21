Henry Page (Austin Abrams) has always wanted to be a writer. In voiceover, he shares his frustration that nothing has ever really happened to him, and therefore he has nothing to write about. Enter the new girl in school, Grace Town (Lili Reinhart). (You can see by the character names alone that "Chemical Hearts" wears its outsized metaphors on its sleeve.) Grace walks with a cane, reads Pablo Neruda for fun, and has a murky past. Henry wants to be a writer, but other than that he has almost no defining characteristics, except for his love of gluing together broken pieces of pottery. (Later in the film, Grace shouts at Henry, "I'm not one of your vases!" Just in case you didn't get it.) Grace and Henry are chosen as co-editors of the school newspaper, and forced to work together closely.

Since "Chemical Hearts" is told from Henry's point of view, we see Grace through his eyes, and she is a very intriguing figure, so standoffish towards him at first it's not clear why he keeps pursuing her, and why she keeps allowing it. If she's so blatantly uninterested in him, then why exactly do they keep hanging out? A mini-montage is employed, showing the friendship blossoming, with Henry cracking jokes and Grace laughing hysterically. Nothing we have seen in Henry up until this point tells us he's this funny, and what on earth could he be saying that would make glum Grace laugh so hard? Using a montage like this is a cheat, skipping steps that really need to be dealt with, or at least acknowledged.

There are tragedies in Grace's past, of course, and her disabling injury is the least of it. She doesn't share her story all at once, and Henry is often left confused and hurt, feeling she has been withholding information. All of this is to say that this is not your basic "manic pixie dream girl" movie. She is not there to help Henry learn/grow/change. This is part of "Chemical Hearts"' subversion. Any idea we may have that Henry is there to help her love again or trust again or heal is completely kicked to the curb once the true lay of the land is revealed. There's a very messy movie here, kicking around within all the blue-toned minor-chord melancholy. "Chemical Hearts" is really about the roiling chaos and confusion of teenage life, of going through experiences—love, sex, heartbreak—for the first time and the huge impact these experiences have on the body and the nervous system (thank goodness Henry's sister is a neurosurgeon and can explain how it all works).