Ilya Naishuller on Nobody, Turning Bob Odenkirk Into an Action Star, and More

The mastermind behind this scene is director Ilya Naishuller, working from a script by Derek Kolstad and bolstered by Odenkirk’s two-year commitment to learning all of the fight choreography. Naishuller previously made the audience an action genre avatar with his first-person, GoPro-shot action bonanza “Hardcore Henry,” and now he places viewers in the suburban routine of Odenkirk’s Hutch, a family man who has been living in mediocrity, far away from his years of being a government-trained killer. Everything changes that night when Hutch chooses violence, and when the Russians (lead by Aleksey Serebryakov's showboating gangster Yulian) then threaten his suburban sanctuary, they further invigorate a dormant part about who Hutch really is.

On the Monday before the American release of "Nobody," Naishuller spoke with RogerEbert.com about the making of the subversive star vehicle, and how it was influenced by South Korean cinema, "Die Hard," and “The Royal Tenenbaums.”

I see that reviews for "Nobody" are coming out today. Do you read them? Do you care?

Of course I care. I don’t think anybody who says they don’t care actually means it. What I’m looking for is whether the critics picked up on some of the important things I made sure were in the film, and whether how accessible or good or not good these elements are in their opinion. I am genuinely curious. But this is only my second film, so it would be foolish to think, “I know it all!” Shut up. I’ve read a few before we started interviews today, and knock on wood I’ve read ones where, most importantly, they say that Bob is an action star already. I told Bob on the first night of when we finished shooting of the bus fight—the shortest email I ever wrote to Bob during those three years. I said, “Bob, you’re a f**king action star. Have a good night.” So, it’s nice to see confirmation of that.

It’s kind of funny to say that this is your first action star movie, given that "Hardcore Henry" was first-person. But in this one, you're creating the action hero. Was that a big interest for you with this project?

There’s two reasons I took this film. One, Bob. Obviously. I’ve loved Bob since “Mr. Show.” Two, when I read the script, I understood what it meant to have it be more than just a shoot-‘em-up. I got on the phone with Bob, and I didn’t talk about the action at all. He didn’t ask. I said, “Look, the way I see it, it’s an addiction drama about a man whose addiction is violence.” And unlike every other movie of the genre, it’s not like, “They stole my dog, I don’t want to go back but I have to,” or “They stole my daughter, I don’t wanna go back, but I have to.” It’s, “They stole something that is absolutely unimportant and I don’t have to go back, but I really want to.” It’s got just enough of that subversion of the genre where you’re not subverting for the sake of subverting, you’re not being cute with it.