Moving Forward Together: Julianne Moore and Bette Midler on The Glorias

Written by co-scribes Taymor and Sarah Ruhl, “The Glorias” is a dizzying road movie at its core; a decades-spanning, constantly-in-motion narrative charged by countless revolutionary women that joined and elevated the women’s movement. We recently met with Moore and Midler over at Zoom for a brief conversation on “The Glorias,” political activism, and what it means for women to move together as one during trying political times.

Julianne, it must be a unique challenge to portray a character who is still alive and very much active.

JULIANNE MOORE: It was a big responsibility and a joy too. And I'd say that the best part about doing this job was spending the time with Gloria's books and her recordings and listening to her voice every day and watching her television appearances, and really being able to absorb who she is in the world and how she was able to move the culture forward. She's an incredibly inspiring individual. And Bette just said this in her last interview—one of her great talents is that she's a consensus builder. She takes the thoughts and the actions of the women around her and is able to move those ideas together and forward. She's the first person to deflect from herself. She always talks about the movement. She says the movement is not about an individual, it’s about all of us. And one of the most beautiful things that she says too, is that we are linked, not ranked. That hierarchy is dangerous and doesn't work for people. And she's all about dismantling that. I loved the opportunity and was also grateful that I wasn't the only Gloria Steinem. We were represented by four different actors, four of us. And so it's not just a portrait of an individual. It's a portrait of a life and of the movement as well.

Bette, what was it like for you to bring Bella Abzug onto the screen? Did you know her during her life?

BETTE MIDLER: I did, I knew Bella and I admired Bella. In fact, I adored Bella. I was so glad to be in the world that she was in. She was a constant source enlightenment and entertainment. She was so vibrant, so alive. It's always great to be in the presence of someone who has that much spirit and that much energy and that much commitment. She was always on the side of the right, of doing right. Her father had a butcher store called Live and Let Live [Meat Market]. He was a man who believed in fairness, just fairness. And I think that was her whole life. She wanted things to be fair and equitable for everyone. Not just a few but for all.