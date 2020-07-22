Cathartic Catholic Cinema: Karen Maine on Yes, God, Yes

Maine's personal connection to the subject matter shines with a measure of heart, softness, and sentimentality. The film grows on you, as Alice pushes against her upbringing with the assistance of a drink and a local helping hand. Maine’s debut runs at a snappy 78 minutes as well, giving ample time to sit with your own childhood and ideology once the credits roll.

Maine chatted with RogerEbert.com about her high school experience, Catholic cinema, and the catharsis of her first feature film.

I’ve read that the film is somewhat autobiographical. How does it feel to put so much of yourself out into the world? Especially as your first feature.

Yeah, I honestly don't have any issues. It's such a weird part of my life. You know, Alice, the character, she goes through these experiences that I probably experienced 80% of what she does in the film like verbatim, but I think the character of Alice is really her own person and is not a carbon copy of me. She has fragments with me, but I think, having worked with Natalia on the short and being able to see what she brings to the character and her sensibilities, I was able to sort of write a little bit more towards her for the future. So I, for that reason, I don't feel that weird about it. I mean, I'm also not easily embarrassed. And also my family's not really in it. Like there's a mom and a dad, but they're not huge components of the film. It's very much just about Alice. Yeah, so it wasn't like an “Almost Famous” thing, so not as quite as autobiographical as Mr. Crowe’s movie.

But the worst thing that's happened is, which isn't even bad, it's not bad at all, but it's based on the high school I went to in Iowa. And, you know, she doesn't go to the same high school in the film, but that's where I went. And obviously, it’s based on my experiences, and the emblem on their shirts is very similar to the emblem at my high school. So a lot of current students at that high school saw the trailer and I got a lot of nasty Instagram messages from teenagers. It's just funny to see people out there, they care so much about something without even actually seeing the film. They just assume that it's bad, and making fun of Catholicism. I hope that people don’t take that away from it.