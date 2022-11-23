It's Hard to Politicize a Robot: Ryan White on Good Night Oppy

It was fun to see NASA give Spirit and Opportunity their own wake-up songs, just like they give the human explorers in space. So let me begin by asking if you have a personal wake-up song.

My personal wake-up song made it into the film because I very gratuitously got to pick that first song. Every other song in the film was played in a moment that we needed to use in the film and played a story role. But the opening scene, I got to pick my wake-up song, the B-52's "Roam."

The archival footage was astonishing. I kept asking myself how many cameras there were because you had so many good angles to choose from and captured almost-intimate moments of the NASA people’s reactions to what was happening.



We inherited almost 1,000 hours. NASA are incredible documentarians. We saw, even in “Apollo 11,” how well they were documenting those missions back in the '60s. And so, we were very lucky to inherit all that footage. A lot of times it was only one camera in the room, which was amazing visually, but a nightmare for my sound designer because he would have this wonderful footage of mission control but it's from old cameras where the microphone was in the camera and the person might be on the other side of the room. So, he had to cull through thousands of hours of mission control audio.

NASA had one embedded cinematographer named John Beck Hofmann who shot a remarkable percentage of this mission from the very beginning. And there was a lot more footage from the first year of the mission. Then the robots kept surviving. The filmmakers were there less and less, and then they would show up for the critical junctures in their missions. And of course, they started filming a lot at the end of both missions as well. But it was an incredible archive and it's like one of those filmmaker folklore stories that I always hear about from my friends where they get this archive and have no idea what's on it, but it's handed over to them. I'd never made a film like that, but that's totally what this was like. And I had a huge team of people watching every minute of that looking for all these amazing moments. It was like looking for needles in a haystack.