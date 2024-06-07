The Language of Horror: Ishana Night Shyamalan on The Watchers

Were there any scenes in particular that you could bring to life exactly as you imagined them?

I don’t want to spoil too much, but I would say it was when the characters were discovering the various spaces beyond the Coop. There’s the bunker location that you see later in the movie, and that was exactly how I envisioned it. The way everyone moves in that space is shot for shot how I remember reading and experiencing that in the book. The circular nature of the space, the copious tunnels, and the high ceilings … were all part of what I imagined.

That’s always a gift when you can bring a vision to life like that.

Exactly. There’s a scene where Mina is in an office, and that room was also how I envisioned it… lots of wood panels.

Speaking more on locations, you’ve shared that a lesson you took away from directing episodes of “Servant” and, of course, acting as second unit directors on “Old” and “Knock at the Cabin” was the importance of prep before a shoot. With something like “The Watchers,” the setting is hauntingly beautiful, but you’re also at the mercy of nature. Can you talk about how you had to adapt and work with the environment and what flexibility looked like on the day?

Prep allows you to be a bit freer when things get crazy. I experienced that where I had all of my shots and very quickly found out that it was going to be hard to accomplish the things I wanted to as I had planned due to the difficulties of getting equipment to the location and the number of hours we had in the day. My team and I did everything we could beforehand to make it as achievable as possible and talked through each day of the shooting.

At the beginning of every one of my days, I always block out the exact schedule for the day. I’m very exact so I have mapped out how long a shot will take to the last minute. Having that structure for me allowed me to think of an alternate plan when, for example, it started raining. Those moments of setback forced me to think, “Okay, what is important to me about this scene that I can do in an alternate way or with these present restrictions?” That kind of prep allows you to just flow in the moment. I also love the chaos of it all… it’s so fun.