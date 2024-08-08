On the Trail: India Donaldson on Good One

In between the two, “Good One” was an official selection of this year’s Chicago Critics Film Festival; while in Chicago this past May for a screening and post-film Q&A, Donaldson sat down with RogerEbert.com to discuss walking miles in someone else’s shoes, control and surrender on set, the “sense of permission” she felt seeing “35 Shots of Rum,” and much more.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

You wrote the first draft of “Good One” before you had a child, then you filmed it as a new mother. Especially given that you grew up taking hiking trips with your father, and that those experiences directly inspired this story, how did becoming a parent yourself further inform your perspective on the film you were making?

Being a parent informed every aspect of making this movie, in ways that I think I’ll still be learning about for years to come. That experience first came in when my son was about four months old, and I had written a draft of this script already; I revisited it with a new, extreme sense of urgency around making a film.

I’d had this idea in my head, for years, that I needed to make a feature film before having a child. I couldn't reconcile how I could parent a young child and make a first film, given all of the challenges of making your first film with limited resources. I couldn’t reconcile how that would be possible. Then, the pandemic happened. It suddenly felt like making an independent film was even further away. I was getting close with a different film, and then it didn’t come together, the pandemic happened, I had a child, and everything seemed paused. I was going to move on with other things that I wanted with my life.

When he was about four months old, I came out of that sleepless stupor and felt that I needed to make a movie, so I reread the script and remember having a newfound sense of empathy for the two dads. I did a pass on the script, very much informed by that. I realized I had a lot of affection for these characters; so much of the writing process, for me, was about finding who they were and bringing out what I loved about them, because I know that these two men disappoint Sam, the protagonist, and disappoint the audience, but I wanted to them to be fully fleshed-out human beings. Disappointment is more deeply felt when you have higher expectations for the person. If they seem like dirtbags the whole time, it feels expected, and you care less. I really wanted to show how people that you love can let you down.