Impulsive, Youthful, Necessary: Daniel Goldhaber on How to Blow Up a Pipeline

It’s also worth saying that my parents have worked in climate science my whole life. This has always been near and dear to me. Some of the expression of rage and passion that’s part of the project also just comes from my own personal experiences, sitting on the sidelines of the climate debate for 30 years and not knowing what to say or do. That’s what was so inspiring about Andreas’ book and also so inspiring about—being a filmmaker and trying to feel like there’s any sort of relevance in filmmaking—being able to provoke this question of, “Is there a justification of self-defense for the destruction of fossil fuel infrastructure?” It’s a productive, useful question to ask loudly, excessively, and provocatively.

As Xochitl says, “Structural damage is the point.” We’re always seeing the infrastructure rather than the individuals, such as oil executives shaking their fists or being blown up along with the property.

And that was something that we hit on early on. It’s part and parcel with something that's very foundational to Andreas’ book, which is that there is no one person, no one company or government, that is responsible for climate change. We all have participated in climate disruption, for some people to a far greater degree and for other people to a far lesser degree. But, if you consume, if you travel, if you exist in almost any capacity in our modern world, you’re participating. And I think that a failure of narrative has been trying to pin that on the individual, even symbolically in narrative. That’s one of the things that leaves people feeling some degree of hope, or excitement, or thrill after the film. This notion of seeing an enemy that’s just a hunk of metal is actually very empowering, because [attacking] that doesn’t feel like such a morally complicated act all of a sudden. In all the ways that you think about these movies that engage with a human simile of the fossil fuel industry, I think one understands the fraudulence of that, when it comes to the actual nature of the systems that run our world. To see something that actually speaks truth to that, and then to understand how that can be something that can be directly confronted, is empowering and interesting. It’s at the heart of a question of justifiable tactics in a way that’s very productive.

It’s also tactile and grounded. To depict the rolling of a barrel or the use of straps to coordinate lifting one, that material quality makes the characters’ aspirations feel so achievable and practical rather than theoretical.

That was the stylistic goal of the project. That’s why we show the bomb building, right? It’s not because we’re actually showing people how to build bombs. It’s for people to understand how easy it is to build bombs. You’re just watching it, and you know these materials. It’s familiar. You can imagine yourself doing it. That’s the provocation, is its possibility, not the fact that there’s actually an instruction manual. Writ large, that was our stylistic goal across the board: wanting the audience to feel like this was actually happening, that they were almost participants in it. That in itself is also provocative, because it's not othering. You’re inviting the audience in, almost in a very warm capacity, and asking them to identify with these characters, to empathize with these characters. To do that is to fly in the face of the common narratives around contemporary revolutionaries, where they’re branded as simply destructive, violent, terrorist criminals. Instead, you see these eight kids that you relate to, and you can even feel their labor in a way that you’re rooting for. You’re rooting for them to get the barrel up the hill. That’s complicated and exciting.