I Wanted to Create a Spectacle: Brett Morgen on Moonage Daydream

It felt like instead of diving into who David Bowie was. You focused on the persona of David Bowie.

I don’t want to go into the cinema and watch people talking. That's not what I'm interested in. People can do that but I don’t know why that would be in a film ... Like, here’s the deal. I wanted to create a spectacle. To me, this was my Marvel movie. Bowie was a better hero to me than Thor; he was a better hero to me than any of the Marvel characters. He did things no other human has done.

I approached it as that, not as a ... I don’t go to the movies to get facts that I can read in a book I go to [get an] experience. When I was a kid the stuff that I loved was “Fantasia,” “Pink Floyd: The Wall,” stuff that you could just swim in. This whole thing started because [...] I wanted to take over the IMAX system to play some killer David Bowie music and create [a] trippy sublime experience. That’s what I wanted to do before I got to Bowie’s interview [footage].

That’s what the idea was: to create almost like a theme park ride at Disneyland.

It’s nice because we’ve been living in a world with COVID and not many people have gone to live concerts for the past two and a half years so this felt very immersive.

I really hope people go out in the first few days when there’s crowds there because I do–COVID aside, hopefully with masks on—I do feel that it's a really communal experience and there is something ... I’ve been on this festival tour since Cannes seeing [the film] with 2,300 people at a time and it’s kind of awesome. To have everyone sort of go “woah,” it’s been great.

While you didn’t know Kurt, you did meet with David in the 2000’s. Did that make this process easier or harder on you?

It did neither, however it was something that I was able to reference in axis, because [it was] one of the things that I didn’t appreciate because I wasn’t thinking about it when I met him, but ... [what] I soon came to really appreciate after looking at footage of him for two years was how present he was. In every moment in life he wanted to feel, he wanted to experience. David understood from the very beginning how limited our time on earth was and he wanted to make the most of every day. He tried to make going to the supermarket an adventure.