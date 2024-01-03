Female Filmmakers in Focus: Nancy Savoca on Household Saints

So all we could say is, well we have two prints of this movie because the UCLA Film Archive kept two prints of the film for us. One day Ira Deutchman, who was our guy at Fine Line Features when we got released, was teaching at Columbia and he wanted to show the movies to his students. He wanted to show the 35mm print. When UCLA was prepping the print to send out to him, they checked both prints and they were both unusable. They were both damaged so badly. We had no idea.

So that started the panic. That was like in 2018, I think. We started looking around to see if anybody had a print but we couldn't locate one. Then we traced the companies. Fine Line got sold to New Line which got sold to Warner Bros. So we contacted the Warner Bros. vaults and asked if they had anything on “Household Saints.” They said they didn’t even have the rights to the movie anymore! Then we asked if they knew what happened to the materials if they didn’t have the rights anymore. And these were the worst words I ever heard in my life, really. They said they were probably destroyed.

So we really, really panicked, and very long story short, we thought we had the double hell for many years of not knowing where our rights were, meaning who owned our movie, and not knowing where the elements were, meaning the negative, the internegative, the mag stock, the physicality of it all. So both legal and physical elements of the film were lost. We just thought, you know what, I have a VHS copy. That's what I had. So it was a real nightmare. It was a very depressing thing.



But then actually within a year we figured out what we could do. We found where the rights were and we did find the material. Then we were able to get that together. Dennis and Amy said that this can be a restoration. They found a foundation to help pay for it. And now it's being released. People are enjoying it. I am so beside myself because we went from nothing, literally nothing, to hearing that people are enjoying it again.

Going backwards now to the actual film itself. You read Francine Prose’s novel it’s based on in 1981. So that’s a good decade in which this book sat with you before you made the film. What drew you to the story originally and what made you know that even if it's going to take a decade, you needed to bring this story to the screen?



All the special projects takes so long and that's where the commitment comes in. You realized that if you’re going to make it, it's going to take a couple of years. We all believe that one day there might be a person that drops the money on you overnight. But most of the time, it doesn't happen.