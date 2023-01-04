Female Filmmakers in Focus: Jane Campion on Power of the Dog

We met up at Cannes, even though I knew I probably wouldn't get the rights, and we just had a fan rave together about the book and why we both loved it so much. And at the end of that, I said to him that I was really happy for him that he's got such a beautiful property and it was nice to meet him. But then he said, well, it could be yours too. I was really surprised. This had never happened to me before. I've never managed to convince anybody of anything just by using words.

They were working out something with the contract that he didn't like and so it really was suddenly available to me. He liked that I was available and I could write and direct it. So I realized then that if I wanted to be part of the project I would have to direct it as well. I just got swept up. Then I asked if Tanya Seghatchian, who had produced "Bright Star" and who I had been looking for a project we could do together, could be involved. He said yes. So that's how it began. It was quite fast. Many films take quite a long time to get written and directors sign on, but this all happened within a couple of years.

What I really found fascinating about "The Power of the Dog" in terms of your filmography is how it fits in with the way many of your films delve wonderfully into the power of emotional violence, both to inflict it and to have it inflicted upon you. I'd love to hear your thoughts on what draws you to stories about emotional violence.

That's sort of maybe a mystery for me. Maybe I wouldn't bother doing it if I knew. I'm not a big fan of outright violence. I find it hard to watch. I know it's popular with people. I really find it hard to understand why. But I am, I'm really intrigued by I guess the powerplay between people. It's both seductive and aggressive.

And with Rose, I know in the book, she's a much smaller character. In your adaptation process, you really found something wonderful in that character and in working with Kirsten Dunst on it. Could you talk a bit about sort of how you knew that character needed to be brought further into the story?

I think that character in the book actually was one of the few characters that felt like a concept or cliche, unlike the rest of the book. I felt like that was at least something I could contribute, especially when someone like Kirsten makes it painfully real. I think it was also fun to do it. A lot of women at that time were shut up and marginalized. But I think that character's life story was particularly true. I think it was great to see her, even with the use of alcohol, coming out and challenging Phil back. He really started something that couldn't be controlled with the son's love for his mother and his determination to protect her.