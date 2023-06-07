Female Filmmakers in Focus: Georgia Oakley on Blue Jean

Which brings me to Rosy's performance. She's so great. She does such a good job of showing both the internalized homophobia but also the longing for community. It's a very internal performance. And I'd love to hear how you found her and what you were hoping she would bring to the role.

With the script, this was a very internal story, and there was a lot of description. I think some people who read it found it hard to truly access the character. But I was always sure of who Jean was, and I was always convinced that she would have certain qualities that would mean that, despite everything that she does and despite the decisions that she makes, the audience would be with her on that journey. But you know, it's easier said than done, and when we started casting, it was quite a nerve-wracking experience because I realized how much of the film was going to rest on this central performance.

It was quite a traditional casting process. We received tapes, and Rosy's tape was one of the first that we received. I wasn't aware of her work before and didn't know how old she was or where she was from or anything like that. Which I remember felt very liberating, despite the fact that I was really cross about it being lockdown and not being able to have a traditional face-to-face casting. I pressed play on her tape, and she had a blue backdrop, which I've since discovered is what her agents use for all types of their clients, but I clicked on it, and it was this blue backdrop and her blue eyes, and she started speaking as Jean, with Jean’s accent, which is not her own. Energetically, I just felt that she had understood through reading the script, never having spoken to me, that she had really understood who that character was. Which was quite a feat, really, because there was so much to the character, at least that I felt there was, and so I knew that any conversations that we would have would only elevate that initial response that she'd had to the script.

It was really exciting because we then were able to come at it from the same place initially and then build Jean together and figure out some of the nuances. I'd always said that it was really a portrait of what happens when you move the character from one place to another. How does she feel? What's going on internally for that character when you move between these spaces? So we had to work that out together.

She blew us away every day. It was an incredibly intense shoot with no breaks ever, and she was in every scene. A lot of the scenes are very emotional and demanding for any actor. And she just blew it out of the park. And also lead by example. We had a lot of younger actors who had never performed in front of a camera before, and so having Rosy there as their guide was also really special.