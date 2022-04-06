Female Filmmakers in Focus: Andrea Arnold on Cow

That's fair. You mentioned that a chicken’s life is 90 days. How long did you spend with Luma and how did you decide what aspects of her life you wanted to include in the doc?

We spent about three years filming with Luma. We filmed her calf after Luma died a bit longer, too. So we probably filmed Luma for about three years and her calf for about four years. So four years in total filming, but not loads of days a year. Maybe 30 days a year. We were regularly going back. We would film all day because dairy cows are basically working animals. Their job is to give milk, so they're either pregnant, or giving birth, or giving milk, or they're being made pregnant, you know, balls and insemination and stuff. So they have a cycle of maternal existence, that is basically pregnancy, sex, pregnancy, milking. They can give birth to maybe 11 to 12 calves. They live this life of eternal maternal existence. There's a lot of things in that existence that are regular things that they go through. We went anytime that she was mating with a bull or getting inseminated or she's seeing the vet or she's giving birth. Those kinds of things. We went to all those days, and then we would also go to days that were just regular days so that we would get to see her regular life on a regular day. We'd go shoot a whole milking day and just get there early and just see her day. In the summer that involved being outside and in the winter inside.

In your director’s statement, you use the phrase “we are nature” and discuss the disconnect you felt when you moved to London. How did you infuse that into the way that you filmed this documentary?

Yeah, when I flipped the jellyfish back. They said, “It's nature's way” and said “I’m nature too!”

I would have done the same thing.

I thought, What are you talking about? We’re nature too. We're not separate from nature. I’ve been in London a long time now and I'm lucky I live near a park and I do have a bit of connection to nature. But that wilder connection I had as a kid definitely felt like it had gone away. And I was always thinking about how we live this kind of separate life from all the things that we use. Once upon a time, we were like farmers. We used to live with the animals. So we would have a real sense of what was going on with them. You would have a sense of how they lived and what they needed and your relationship to them and all these things. Whereas now all those things are done over there. They're all done over there, someone else does them for us, and we don't live alongside animals in that same way anymore.

I'm just reading this book called The Spell of the Sensuous by David Abram. I'm at the beginning of it, but I'm kind of fascinated with what he's saying. He says that we are living this digital life, and the other thing that’s happening is we’re having lots of human contact. We're around lots of humans all the time and lots of digital humans. But in order for you to understand your humanity, your humaneness, it's very good for you to be out in the world where you connect with other things that are not human. If you meet an octopus, you notice the octopus has eight legs, but you have two, and what does that mean about what you are compared with the octopus? He also writes about our sensual relationship with nature. Like when we get rained on we smell things or you touch things that are different from you. That sort of sensual relationship with our world is disappearing. I feel like there's something really desperately important about this. I feel like I don't know how to bring it back or how to live more like that.