A Comedy of Ourselves: Emerald Fennell on Saltburn

This is set in 2006/2007, and that was when I was in college, and I felt you captured the time so accurately. I hate to think that I went to college 20 years ago, but I did.

Yeah. Same.

And that's horrifying. So, it is a period, but it's a period that people don't think of as a period yet. I'd love to hear how you recreated that and what you wanted to evoke about the era.

It's sort of devastating, isn't it?

Yeah.

Firstly, from the very beginning, I knew I was making a Gothic country house movie, so I knew that the structure had to be a narrator taking us back over a time that changed their life forever because the past is another country, they do things differently there. It's that "The Go-Between" structure. So it needed to be a period of time that was long enough that we knew somebody had not got over it, but not so long that it was an old man looking back over it. So it felt right. And then also, because we're dealing with a kind of beauty—a lot of this movie is preoccupied with beauty and our relationship to it—what I really didn't want was for it to feel like a photo shoot. If you go earlier than 2006 or 2007, and you even go to Y2K, it's already back. It's already cool. It's already beautiful. Or if you set it now, everyone looks gorgeous. Fifteen years ago, wherever you are in time is lame. So there's something about this movie that you have to acknowledge that these people are human and that even though they live in this enormous house and that they go to Oxford and all these timeless places, they still are human and fixed in a time that is not that cool. So we spent a lot of time looking at things like Livestrong bracelets.

The Livestrong bracelet made me laugh so hard. I still have mine in a box somewhere.

Right? We looked at the cringiest tattoos, like the Carpe Diem tat. The eyebrow piercing. The long sideburns. The bootcut jeans. The patchy fake tan for the girls. The bad extensions. Too much eye makeup. Too many accessories. That kind of stuff. What it does is really remind us all that you can be the coolest, most beautiful person in the world and still, you know, in 15 years' time, you're not going to look great. And it's sort of deeply humanizing. There was also something very fun and wicked about making a period drama set in the 2000s, the least cool of all the periods.

It was like looking at college party photos. I was deeply embarrassed.

For all of our references, of course, we were looking at magazines and all that kind of stuff, but really we were just mining our own Facebook pages. They were, I'm sorry to say, they have not stood the test of time.

Obviously, this is such a deep ensemble. Did you start with casting one character and build from there?

Oliver. I had to start with Oliver. I was just obsessed with Barry Keoghan, having seen “The Killing of a Sacred Deer. “He's such a compelling performer. I remember watching that movie, and it was one of those movies I watched like twice, immediately, one day after the other, because I just couldn't get my head around how fascinating and beautiful and savage and hilarious it was. I loved Barry. I don't like to audition people because I just don't think it's that useful unless I've never seen them do anything before unless they're new. So I asked if he'd ever done an audition in an English accent. They sent me a tape that he'd done for something else and it was the same feeling I got. I just can't take my eyes off him. I cannot think of a performer who is more compelling than this. So I met with him, and I loved him. He's very similar to me, Barry, in the sense that, like, we're we're very different. We're kind of like chalk and cheese in lots of ways. But when it comes to going there. When it comes to dedication, I think we're kind of always completely there to push each other really, really hard. And that's always just the most exciting thing.