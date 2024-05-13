Driven By Love and Necessity: An Interview With Lily Gladstone

Debuting at the Tribeca Film Festival in June, Gladstone reprises the role of Tana in "Jazzy,” co-writer and director Morrisa Maltz's follow-up to last year's "The Unknown Country," for which the actor won the Gotham Independent Film Award for Outstanding Lead Performance. Although "Fancy Dance," from writer-director Erica Tremblay, premiered at Sundance in 2023, the drama, in which Gladstone plays an aunt desperate to keep her niece with after her sister goes missing on Seneca–Cayuga Nation Reservation, will finally be released in theaters and streaming later in June by Apple TV+. Lastly, after several supporting roles on acclaimed television series like "Billions" and "Reservation Dogs," Gladstone has a lead role, along with Riley Keough, in the Hulu true-crime miniseries "Under the Bridge." Developed by Quinn Shephard from the book of the same name by Rebecca Godfrey, Gladstone plays Cam, a police officer investigating the disappearance of a troubled teenage girl on Vancouver Island.

Speaking over Zoom, RogerEbert.com spoke to Gladstone about similarities – and differences – between her characters in "Under the Bridge" and "Fancy Dance," representing queerness from a rural lens and the process of maintaining a character's emotional arc over a long period of time.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

I couldn’t help but notice many similarities—and many differences—between your character Cam in "Under the Bridge" and Jax from "Fancy Dance." Both characters investigate the disappearance of women or girls on the margins.

And one is a cop and one is a criminal.

Exactly. How did you get into the psychology of these characters who are so different, yet their core journey is the same?

I was shooting “Fancy Dance” when I was approached about and accepted the role in “Under the Bridge.” So it's interesting how the characters overlap in that sense but are, like I said, a cop and a criminal. I don't think Cam would be willing to admit that she's driven by love, and clearly, Jax is driven by love. They're both, in some ways, launching their own investigations because nobody else will help these girls.