Touched the Fire: Morrisa Maltz & Lily Gladstone on The Unknown Country

MM: Yeah, something this contemplative, in your thirties you have some philosophical perspective, where you're thinking about your past life and the life behind you.

LG: Yeah, what you are thinking about on a road trip at that age, it’s different. It’s definitely a different journey. And I think the older you get you are afforded that pensiveness a bit more.

MM: I didn't really start reconnecting with my grandmother and my roots in that way until maybe I was 33.

LG: That was another really common theme that everybody who worked on this project had. Our society moves so fast, and I was brought up in circles that have the belief that you only move as fast as your slowest. Meaning you're constantly taking care of and attending to elders and young children first. They're kind of the center of your whole world.

Lainey identified that it would be a really appropriate thing to have this character be Native American because Morrisa was describing the sense of diaspora in your own country. It feels like the native experience. You know, that's one of many examples of the way that Western American industrialized capitalist society looks at and marginalizes our elderly.

My grandmother passed away last summer, and I had her the whole time we were making the film. So it was always kind of the adjacent imagination that maybe I didn't have her anymore. But I hadn't experienced that loss yet. Morrisa also still partly takes care of her grandmother. We both have this kind of only child, very strong connection to our grandmothers. And in a way doing the ugly side of caretaking. That's maybe the reason Western society wants to marginalize them, but there's nothing more important than getting to help somebody else and age and be with family, you know?

MM: It changes your perspective. When you're younger and how you look at the world, and from the age when you're consistently engaged with someone towards the end of their life. That's something that Lily really shared, and Vanara also. Everyone who has a story credit on “The Unknown Country.” Vanara and Lainey both are very close in a caretaking manner with their families like that. So we all shared those perspectives of having this really deep connection with our older family members.

LG: And that's something that's definitely worthy of a story. You know, it's the kind of thing that some financiers won't take a bet on.