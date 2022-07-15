I Won't Back Down: Hannah Marks and Mia Isaac on Don't Make Me Go

RogerEbert.com spoke to Marks and Isaac about working with John Cho, filming an American road trip movie in New Zealand, and the importance of cherishing your family.

This is your first film where you didn't co-write or write the screenplay. How different was that process for you in making this film?

HANNAH MARKS: It's very different. But it's exciting and just a different way. I like having an outside perspective on the material and getting to collaborate with the team and also play around with improv. And that, you know, thankfully, we were lucky that everyone was game for that type of collaboration. Because otherwise it would be really hard to direct something that I didn't write if I didn't feel like a certain amount of ownership over it. But Vera Herbert is just so talented, and really was already writing in a style that I enjoyed. So that was nice.

You really feel the chemistry between the leads of your films. Mia, when you were cast, did you do a chemistry test with John Cho?

MIA ISAAC: When I auditioned I think there were like five rounds; five or six. The last one was a chemistry read with John. I'd never done a chemistry read before. That was the farthest I've ever gotten in an audition. So I was really, really nervous. But even through the Zoom read, I felt really close to John. I felt that there was something there, which I think was really great considering it was over the computer.

HM: You could tell just immediately between them that they had chemistry and an affection for each other in the reading of the scenes.

What do you look for as a storyteller? What kind of stories are you trying to tell?

HM: I don't go out of my way to subvert tropes, but I think the stories I'm drawn to are the ones that feel like something's classic that we've seen, but there's a bit of a spin on it, or there's a new perspective on it that isn't usually tackled on film. So for “Mark, Mary & Some Other People,” it was about exploring an open relationship that fails miserably. For this one, it was about telling a father-daughter story. While that could seem conventional, there's not really a ton of father-daughter stories out there. It felt like a fresh opportunity to do something specific but still universal.