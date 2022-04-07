The Profound and the Profane Belong to Each Other: Daniels on Everything Everywhere All at Once

“Swiss Army Man” can be broken down to “a farting corpse drama,” whereas “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is a little more complicated. But it involves multiverses, different versions of one’s self, determined by the slightest life decisions we make. Yeoh’s character Evelyn is a laundromat owner who learns about this baffling science, and becomes the center of a battle to save them from being destroyed. Her adventure, fast-paced and with a lot of elaborate fight scenes featuring "ordinary people," taking place inside an IRS office, also ropes in her husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan), their daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu), her father Gong Gong (James Hong), their IRS agent Deirdre (Jamie Lee Curtis) and more.

RogerEbert.com spoke to Daniels about the making of their new film, what they learned from the Russo brothers, their idea for a non-violent "Mortal Kombat" movie, Kwan's future Oscar acceptance speech, and more.

Have you guys done your taxes yet?

DANIEL KWAN: I filed for an extension, because of this movie is coming out right in the middle of it.

Are you guys good with deadlines like that?

DANIEL SCHEINERT: No, we’re terrible at it! We’re a lot like Evelyn.

DK: Why do you think we’d write this movie? Taxes are the bane of my existence.

DS: We’re like, should the movie come out on April 15th? Or will that actually hurt us. Like, “Oh, I don’t want to be reminded!” But it actually might be in the most theaters that weekend. We’re going into expansion.

DK: We wanted this movie to be … what “It’s a Wonderful Life” was for Christmas, and “Groundhog’s Day” was for “Groundhog’s Day,” this is a tax day movie.

DS: It’s Chinese New Year slash Tax Day.

Is it hard to stick to your authentic self working on a bigger movie? Or is it because it’s bigger that you can be your authentic selves?