Moths to the Flame: Damien Chazelle on Babylon

Then there's a bunch of other films in that kind of category that I think are maybe less great works of art, but that are just fascinating artifacts. I just became fascinated by Okay, what was the history behind this? Why was there suddenly this kind of influx? Why did it end? So that led me to reading whatever I could get my hands on. Historical books about literally that specific chapter in time. Donald Bogle is a historian who has written about that time period a little bit. There are a few others that I was drawing from as well. I wanted to get under the hood a little bit with those films.

It started because I genuinely loved those couple of movies, you know, and maybe in some ways, it's indicative of a lot of the approach overall, which is that I'd always just loved the silent era and been fascinated by it. I'd seen the depiction of the transition in “Singin’ in the Rain,” and things like that. At some point, I think digging a little bit deeper into the silent era, I became aware of how calamitous and brutal the transition was. It was less of a laughing matter than I thought, at least for people at the time. So I think that's probably where the basic germ of the idea of exploring the dark underbelly side of the story in “Singin’ in the Rain,” one that took a more unvarnished look at the wreckage of this era and what was for so many people on the ground, like a wrecking ball going through their way of life.

I think I've also always felt this sort of ... it's probably part of why I love silent films so much ... it's because there's something romantic in the tragedy of it. In history, we’re more used to the idea that art forms peak and then decline and then get replaced by other art forms. Whereas silent film got cut off at its peak, or you could argue that it was about to get to even higher peaks. We'll never know. It's like when you look at 1928, you look at “The Passion of Joan of Arc,” or you look at 1927 and "Sunrise," and just imagine if that had continued for another five years where would Murnau and Dreyer and people like them might have taken it? Who knows! The mind just boggles that we could have been deprived of masterpieces on the level of the Sistine Chapel, you don't know. So there's a kind of tragedy in the loss of silent film that, as much as I love sound film, I am very aware of. The idea that you could argue that the greatest silent films were the last silent films or even ones where the end was already in sight. You could also argue that “Intolerance” or whatever is better, but you know, for me, those last couple of years, 1927-1929 is just an unparalleled era.