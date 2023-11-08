Comedy is No Joke: An Interview with Comedy Book Author Jesse David Fox

In book publishing, as in comedy, timing is everything. These are seemingly boom times for comedy. Fox writes, “There are more comedians of a greater variety performing for larger audiences across more platforms than ever.” So why does it seem that comedy is in greater peril than it’s ever been, where the telling of the wrong joke might get you not just canceled but slapped?

What are we talking about when we talk about comedy? What role does the audience play in the performance process? Just because we’re laughing, does that make something funny? Where is the line; is there anything comedians should not joke about? How important is it that comedy expresses a comedian’s truth? Is truthiness enough?

Fox delves into these and other facets of comedy, risking at all times the E.B. White maxim about the perils of dissecting comedy. “Humor can be dissected as a frog can,” he co-wrote with his wife Katharine, “but the thing dies in the process, and the innards are discouraging to any but the purely scientific mind.”

The frogs survive Fox’s lively and insightful analyses.

We spoke with Fox about taking comedy seriously (and lest you think Fox is some kind of comedy snob, there is a chapter devoted to the glories of Adam Sandler).

(This conversation was edited for space and clarity)

You open the book with a “Fleabag” reference: “This is a love story.” What was your first love in comedy?

“In Living Color.” It appealed to a young mind. The characters and performances were big. Jim Carrey making funny faces. Damon Wayans as Homey the Clown, I just thought it was funny for a birthday party clown to be mean. I didn’t understand anything deeper than that. And the show was something my dad liked. If your parents find something to be funny, it’s fun to be in a space where they’re laughing. “The Simpsons” followed “In Living Color” on the Fox schedule, and that was the first thing I actively thought that this is the thing that I like.