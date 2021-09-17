Being St. Vincent: Annie Clark on The Nowhere Inn

As far as the scoring of it, I was sort of like, “Oh, wait, should we get to score it?” And then I was like, “Oh. Shoot, I think that has to be me.” [laughs] It wasn't like I shot my hand up, right? It's just like, “Oh, yeah, shoot, [I’m] the only person who makes sense to score it.” What's really exciting to me is the theme song, and the songs that Carrie and I co-wrote for the film. Those were such a joy to make.

Tell me about that collaboration. “The Nowhere Inn” climaxes with its title track, which explores the film’s themes of artifice and authenticity in this grand, suitably cinematic key. How did you and Carrie approach it?

Well, Carrie and I actually wrote that song in a day. “The Nowhere Inn” is a metaphor for the purgatory limbo space that people can get to when they let ego drive completely and when they believe their own mythology to the point of desolation. And because we knew what the movie was, the theme song got to be metaphorical but also descriptive; the first part, lyrically, is me talking to the driver, [a scene that also opens the film,] so we could follow the road map of the movie and reference it in the theme song. And the theme song has the same logic of the film, which is episodic and a dream logic. We’re here, here, here, here, here, and then we're over here, then we go here—it's just a twisting, turning shape.

I first saw the film at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, where Lana Wilson’s Taylor Swift documentary “Miss Americana” was the opening-night title. This question of artificiality and authenticity within music/concert docs was already at the forefront of my mind, and then your film posed and subverted that question brilliantly. How do you feel about the genre of music/concert docs, just writ large?

Well, I think they're very entertaining! I really do. I enjoy the music/concert doc as a genre, for sure. Originally, I thought I wanted to make some kind of actual, straight-ahead doc: “Here’s concert footage, here’s me.” But then I brought Carrie in, thinking, “Well, we should shape it. We should make interstitials that are a little more fun.” And the thought process behind [it,], when I was considering doing a straight-ahead music doc, was, “Okay, I’m commissioning this work. I’m the one who gets to give the story, I sign off on the story, and I sign off on the behind-the-scenes things I want you to see.” And I kept following this road down the logic of these musician docs, and then I was like, “Wait, that’s propaganda.” [laughs]