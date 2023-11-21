Chicago Style: Andrew Davis on the Making of The Fugitive, Stony Island, and More

“The Fugitive” has now been reissued on home video with a new 4K disc that includes an introduction by Davis and Ford, a commentary by Davis and Jones, and documentaries on the making of the film and the execution of the spectacular train wreck sequence that is arguably the film’s most sensational sequence. To promote the release, Davis sat down with me to discuss the film's legacy and why it still packs a punch 30 years later.

As we are talking, your most successful film, “The Fugitive,” is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a brand-new 4K disc, and you are also about to commemorate the 45th anniversary of your first feature, “Stony Island,” by hosting a screening of it at the Siskel Center. What has it been like for you to be looking back and reminiscing about those two achievements?

Pretty amazing, isn’t it? “Stony Island” was my first film, and it is like my first child. Roger gave it wonderful reviews, and I was very grateful to him. You know that I went to college with Roger. He would come out of the foreign film theater on Sunday night, and he would talk with the other graduate students about what he thought of these films, and we would listen to him. He was the editor of The Daily Illini at the time, and then later on, he started liking my movies. We shared a lot, having been in Champaign at the same time in the '60s with the anti-war movement and the civil rights movement. He got his job as a critic through a publicist at Warner Brothers, who recommended him to somebody at the Sun-Times.

Andrew Davis on the set of "Stony Island"

With “The Fugitive,” how familiar were you with the original TV series before signing on to do the film? Was it something that you watched when it was originally on?

No. I was aware that it was a big hit, but Harrison, Tommy, and I were not watching “The Fugitive” in the Sixties. We were doing other things. I was very aware that it was a huge hit, and I thought that I just had to take the basic spine of that story and figure out how to make it into a standalone thriller. We had to come up with an entirely new plot because the original script that was given to me didn’t have any of the stuff about the drug protocol or the tension about the pharmaceutical company—that came from my sister recommending to me how to fix it through a young resident at Cedars-Sinai. It was a question of how to take a basic Les Miserables story and turn it into a compelling thriller.